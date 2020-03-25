Digimon Adventure Becomes Surprise Hit at Chinese Box Office

✖

Digimon Adventure may not be at the forefront of headlines these days, but it is making waves overseas. The anime is thriving with audiences once again thanks to its rebooted anime, but that is not all. It wasn't long ago that Digimon made a return to China, and it seems the anime is a hit with fans there according to a new report.

For those curious, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna made its journey to theaters in China recently. The film is the most recent to tackle the franchise, and its nostalgic story has fans around the world all torn up. Of course, that means the movie has done well in terms of sales, but no one expected Digimon to be as big of a hit in China as it is.

After being brought to theaters at the end of October, Digimon Adventure has grossed more than 1.2 billion yen in China. That is just shy of $10 million USD, so you can see why this news is such a big deal. Currently, the film is the highest-grossing Japanese movie to screen in China this year, and it will likely keep that spot for a while.

Originally, Digimon opened its latest film in February to fans in Japan. It ranked sixth at the domestic box office upon opening, and screenings were planned in the United States. However, the showings were ultimately scrapped due to the pandemic. Digimon recently put the hit film out on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD for fans stateside so profits are tricking in from fans globally. But when it comes to box office boons, China is showering Taichi and Agumon with all the money this month.

What do you think about Digimon's overseas success? Have you checked out the movie yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

