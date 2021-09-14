Digimon Adventure Preview Teases the Reboot’s Final Battle

Digimon Adventure shared the first look at the reboot’s final battle with the preview for the penultimate episode of the anime! Toei Animation and Bandai celebrated the monumental 20th Anniversary of the Digimon franchise in a huge way as it kicked off a special reboot of the original Digimon Adventure anime series from decades ago. Through 60 plus episodes fans have seen a new version of the eight original chosen children take on adventures and threats through a new kind of Digital World very unlike that first series. But now that rebooted adventure will be coming to an end in just a couple of weeks.

The previous episode of the series properly set the stage for the final battle against Negamon, the enemy that is the source of the Great Catastrophe and is looking to completely erase both the human and digital worlds. This final battle has already tested the DigiDestined more so than anything they have yet to face in this reboot series overall, and now the final battle of the series is set to begin with the next episode. You can check out the preview for Episode 66 in the video above from Toei Animation!

Digimon Adventure‘s penultimate episode is titled “The Last Miracle, the Last Power” and it’s begins its description as such (as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter), “Negamon, the most wicked enemy, evolves into Kuzurumon before Taichi and his friends. Kuzurumon continuously consumes space while freely jumping between the Digital World and the Real World, reducing it to ‘Nothingness.’ In order to prevent the world from disappearing, the eight Ultimates, which includes War Greymon, challenge Kuzurumon to a battle.”

The episode’s description then teases the final battle will be a lot more intense before it gets better for Tai and the rest of the DigiDestined, “However, Kuzurumon’s power is overwhelming. One by one, they get blown away into an unknown space. Despite being worn out, Taichi and Yamato desperately continue their battle against Kuzurumon, who is impervious to all of their attacks, but…Will their journey, and the world end like this!?”

What do you think of this first look at the final battle for Digimon Adventure's reboot anime series? What have you thought about the reboot anime as a whole?