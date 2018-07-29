‘Digimon Adventure’ Announces New Film Project

Digimon Adventure tri. recently helped celebrate the big anniversary of Digimon, and fans were sad to see it end thinking they’d never see the original Digi-Destined again. But that won’t be happening anytime soon.

Digimon Adventure has announced a brand new film project, following the original Digimon Adventure crew in their 20s.

The series recently held a special “Digimon Kanshasai 2018 – Special Meeting in Odaiba” event in Japan, and announced that a new film project was in the works. As part of the 20th Anniversary celebration of the series, much like Digimon Adventure tri., this new film is set in the Digimon Adventure timeline with the Digi-Destined all being around 22 years of age.

The new film is tentatively titled Theater Version Digimon Adventure, and Toei Animation has announced that Seki Hiromi, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, and Kenji Watanabe are returning from the original Digimon anime to serve as Supervisor, Character Designer, and Digimon Designer respectively. There are no further details as to when the film will release, unfortunately, but the voice cast is expected to return for the new film as well.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.

Premium Bandai is taking pre-orders on their website (which you can find at the link here) for a Digivice replica, the “Complete Selection Animation Digivice tri. Memorial.” Running for 7,020 yen (about $64 USD before tax), the Digivice plays the “Butter-fly~tri.Version” and “brave heart~ tri.Version” themes from DigimonAdventure tri and can light up in orange, blue, and red. Each light-up even plays a different interaction between Tai and Agumon, Matt and Gabumon, and Meiko and Meicoomon respectively.

There are also pre-orders on their website (which you can find here) of a life-sized Agumon plush that stands at 45 centimeters (or 18 inches) tall. The Agumon plush is expected to ship out beginning in August, and currently runs for 8,100 yen (or $76 USD) with international shipping available.