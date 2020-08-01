Digimon Adventure Fans are Celebrating an Important Anniversary

Digimon Adventure fans are celebrating a very important anniversary today. It's August 1st, and this marks the 21st "Odaiba Memorial Day" anniversary of the day the seven original DigiDestined first made their journey into the Digital World. Although there is a brand new anime series rebooting the events of the original anime from over 20 years ago, the first series means so much to fans that they are still celebrating this special canon anniversary. But it definitely comes from a special place as its one of the most memorable episodes of the original series too.

The August 1st joke comes from an episode that is dramatically different from the rest of Digimon Adventure's first season. After battling against Etemon's final form, the DigiDestined are spread throughout the Digital World and Tai is whisked back to the human world for a day. It turns out that not much time has passed, and Tai realizes that it's August 1st, the same day they left for summer camp and were transported to the Digital World.

Time flowed differently in the Digital World back then, and this ended up being a huge surprise in the original. That's why it's still such a big day years after the fact. Read on to see how Digimon Adventure fans are celebrating Odaiba Memorial Day, and let us know how you are commemorating the anniversary! Did you catch Digimon Adventure's original run years ago? What do you think of the reboot anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!