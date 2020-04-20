Digimon Fans are Sad to See the Reboot Delayed Indefinitely

It's an unfortunately uncertain time for many as the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, and has led to the shutdown of many productions in the entertainment industry. The anime world has also been hit as a result, and Japan's recent declared state of emergency has meant that several major anime are going to be delayed for the foreseeable future. Toei Animation joined the list of delays, sadly, as they announced that both One Piece and Digimon Adventure will be going on hiatus indefinitely until the health and safety of their staff is no longer in question.

While One Piece's hiatus is undoubtedly hurting fans for the time being, Digimon Adventure's hiatus is definitely a much tougher pill to swallow. With only three episodes under its belt at the time of the delay, the reboot was getting ready to completely kick off in full as Tai and the other DigiDestined kids had taken their first real steps into the new Digital World.

Read on to see how Digimon fans are feeling now that the rebooted series will be going on a hiatus for the foreseeable future