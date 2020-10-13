Digimon Adventure's New Movie Shares Hilariously Awkward Tai and Agumon Moment

✖

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna has its fair share of heartbreaking and emotional moments as it sends off the original eight DigiDestined in one final story, but there was still plenty of time for hilarity such as one notably awkward moment between Tai and Agumon. As a celebration of the Digimon franchise's 20th Anniversary, Last Evolution Kizuna shows just how long those 20 years actually have been by aging the eight original chosen children into their near adulthood years. The film is about Tai and Matt figuring out what to do with the rest of their lives, and that clashes with their roles as partners to Digimon.

But while many of these clashes of responsibility leads to emotional reveals later in the film, one of them is hilariously so as Agumon sees for himself just how much Tai has grown up since they first met when he finds some lewd magazines hidden in Tai's room. Meaning Tai had to hilariously scramble to hide his adult material from his childhood friend and partner.

As Tai learns that not only does his DigiDestined bond with Agumon has a concrete cut off date, but that Agumon's fate will be tragic as a result, he's going through quite a bit of inner turmoil as he's beginning to truly accept that he's growing up. In fact, during the first few moments of the film he and Matt are trying to pawn off their Digimon on one another because of all of their plans.

As he tries to push against this notion, he brings Agumon to his room for the first time in a long time. Agumon begins to explore, and reveals Tai's collection of adult magazines hidden under his bed. It's a hilariously awkward moment for sure, but it's also sneakily heartbreaking. This moment further cements just how old Tai has become. And it's after this moment that Tai vows to stay with Agumon forever.

Unfortunately, this is not what happens as the film reveals the final moments of Tai and Agumon's bond, but at least the two of them were able to share these kinds of funny and small moments before the final chaos of the film begins. But what do you think?

