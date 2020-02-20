Digimon Introduces Important New Monster, Morphmon

Digimon is never afraid to try out something new, and that includes bringing out never-before-seen monsters. Ever since the franchise began decades ago, Digimon was game to come up with crazy monsters, and there is a new one on the way. It will not be long before Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna debuts, and fans just got a first-look at its newcomer.

Over on Twitter, the fan-site Digimon Tweets found a photo of the new digital monster. The creature was long rumored in the fandom, and it turns out everything netizens heard about Morphomon on the sly was right.

As you can see above, you Morphomon is downright adorable. The creature is tiny and has a pudgy white body with short feet. As for its head, the wide-eyed monster has a cute month and blue eyes which go with its ornate look. The head bears several ornate fins which match Morphomon’s arms, so you can see why fans love this little monster.

SPOILER FOR KIZUNA!! Our first look at Morphomon, Menoa’s partner!!#Digimon pic.twitter.com/whkqqiUlG9 — Digimon Tweets 🇧🇷 (@JP_Excelsior) February 20, 2020

According to what fans know about this film, Morphomon has a major role to fill. She will be partnered with Menoa, so Digimon lovers can expect Morphomon to get into a crazy adventure.

So far, fans of Digimon do not know much about Last Evolution Kizuna, but they expect the feature to be an emotional one. You can check out the film’s official synopsis below:

“Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?”

