Bring Digimon to Life with LEGO Thanks to These Fan-Builds

The world of Digimon is one that has been running for decades, taking the opportunity to explore the world of digital monsters across numerous anime series and even more video games. With 2022 set to continue the story of Digimon Ghost Game and bring us a new video game to boot, one fan has celebrated the series by creating a ton of digital monsters using some ingenious Lego builds, proving that there are plenty of creatures to choose from in the long-running franchise.

Though the reboot of Digimon Adventure has brought the story of the Digi-Destined to a close, the franchise wasted little time in creating a new story featuring the universe that houses digital monster. Digimon Ghost Game follows a new band of protagonists that arrived on the scene late last year. Of course, Digimon is also known for its many forays into the world of video games, with its next slated release set to be Digimon Survive, which Bandai Namco has touted as a “visual novel with strategy/role playing game elements,” Delayed from its original release date, this upcoming game entry is set to arrive later this year.

Twitter User TomsBlog00 shared a number of Digimon Lego builds that took a large number of digital monsters and brought them to the real world using the building sets that rarely dive into the world of anime, but has often dived into properties of American Comics such as Marvel and DC Comics:

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Digimon Ghost Game, the series supplied an official description last year:

“First year junior high school student Hiro Amanokawa activates a mysterious device left by his father called a ‘Digivice,’ resulting in unknown creatures that can’t be seen by the average person—Digimon—becoming visible to him,” the synopsis continues. “Since the day he met Gammamon, a mischievous Digimon that was entrusted to him by his father, Hiro has been caught up in various strange phenomena. There is a ‘Mouth-stitched Man’ who steals human time, and a ‘Mummy Man’ who wanders around every night kidnapping humans…”

