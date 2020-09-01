Digimon to Get New Nendoroid... with Hatsune Miku

✖

Digimon made a big comeback this year with the rebooted anime for Digimon Adventure, giving us a new take on the adventures of the Digi-Destined and with this resurgence, a bizarre new crossover has appeared from the digital monster anime series and the digital singer in Hatsune Miku via an upcoming Nendoroid figurine. While there have been plenty of strange crossovers within the medium of anime, such as Hello Kitty and Mobile Suit Gundam locking horns, this unique blending of these digital creations is certainly something that fans of Digimon and Hatsune Miku will want to get their hands on.

Digimon was originally created in 1997, unleashing the roster of digital monsters that took the world of anime and video games by storm from the companies of Bandai and Toei Animation. With a series of different anime chapters under its belt, the current series has been garnering even more fans of the franchise with each passing episode. Hatsune Miku herself has a lot in common with the digital monsters in that she is a digital creation as well, although while she doesn't star in her own animated series, she does tour the world as fans will attend virtual concerts with this fictional character belting out tunes.

Twitter Outlet DigimonWeb shared the details about the upcoming Nendoroid figurine that features Hatsune Miku wearing an Agumon costume, which will retail for around $47 USD and will be released in May of 2021, so fans of both anime properties will have time to pre-order to make sure they get their own:

Following a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Digimon's latest anime series has furthered the adventures of the Digi-Destined and re-imagined the original adventures in a number of interesting ways. While we don't foresee an official crossover taking place in the manga between the digital monsters and Hatsune Miku, the Nendoroid itself is an amazing testament to how weird anime can get!

Will you be picking up this crossover between Agumon and Hatsune? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of digital monsters!

