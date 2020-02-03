Digimon Designer Reveals First Omegamon Artwork

Digimon: The Movie was one of the coolest anime releases in the United States as it was one of the few anime films to make its way to theaters outside of Japan in the early 2000s. But it’s a final product of cutting and pasting several smaller films together that were originally much shorter experiences in Japan. So while the first segment in which Tai and Matt worked with the rest of the internet to defeat a deadly virus, this was actually a whole film on its own titled Digimon Adventure: Our War Game! in Japan.

Regardless of how you experienced this film for yourself, one of the coolest moments everyone can agree on was the fusion between Agumon’s mega form WarGreymon and Gabumon’s mega form MetalGarurumon. But did you know that knightly form for Omegamon (otherwise known as Omnimon in the English release) wasn’t the first idea for this big fusion?

Videos by ComicBook.com

As shared by @JP_Excelsior, Omegamon’s design went through several different variations as designer Kenji Watanabe worked closely with Our War Game! director Mamoru Hosoda (yes, that Mamoru Hosoda) on different takes on the mega fusion before finally deciding on the Omegamon we know today!

Omegamon design evolution!! According to Kejin Watanabe, he dind’t work with too much external influence, but for Omegamon he had to work close with Mamoru Hosoda, Bokura no War Game director. Watanabe dind’t like the final design for Omegamon at first.#Digimon pic.twitter.com/54FPtSIgTr — Digimon Tweets 🇧🇷 (@JP_Excelsior) January 30, 2020

Following its debut in the Digimon movie, Omegamon has been one of the key designs and figures of the franchise as a whole. With the Digimon franchise soon getting an official reboot TV anime later this Spring in Japan, there’s definitely a strong chance will be seeing Omegamon once again. If not in the new anime series, there is a chance it could pop up in the upcoming film, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna too.

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna is currently scheduled for a release February 21st in Japan, but Fathom Events will be bringing the new film to the United States on March 25th. So fans outside of Japan won’t have to wait too much longer to see it for themselves. Are you hoping to see Omegamon again someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The film is officially described as such, “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?”