Major Disney Channel Shuts Down After Nearly 25 Years

Disney and their various broadcast channels might currently be running strong in North America, but fans in Brazil just got hit with a major shut down as Disney has officially shut down Disney Channel Brazil after 23 years of being on the air. Disney Channel Brazil was first launched by The Walt Disney Company Latin America back in 2001 as a special premium channel for localized versions of its content, and it had steadily grown in Brazil ever since its debut. But fans in the region had been readying for the end as its shut down was first announced to be in the works last year.

Disney has been clearing out more of their linear network channels in various international regions following the launch of Disney+ in the last few years, and it was announced last December that Disney would be shutting down Disney Channel along with more other non-sports channels in Brazil on March 1st. Now that the date has come, the channel had officially shut down with its final broadcast being an episode of Phineas and Ferb (which now has its own revival in the works). Check out Disney Channel Brazil’s final moments as spotted by @RegularTweetsUK on X.

The uneventful closure of Disney Channel Brazil this morning (1st March 2025, 6am Brasilia Time).



— RegularCapital (@RegularTweetsUK) March 1, 2025

Why Did Disney Channel Brazil Shut Down?

As for why Disney Channel Brazil and others like it shut down in the region, Disney attributed it to the changing entertainment landscape such as the streaming services it now has available in the region. When the shut down was first announced last year (as reported by What’s On Disney Plus), they shared an official statement with the public that they wanted to “evolve and meet the needs” of their consumers. Their statement about the shut down read as such:

“In response to the transformations in the local media and entertainment landscape, and to ensure we continue to evolve and meet the needs of our consumers with agility and innovation, we have decided to suspend the operation of some linear channels in Brazil as of February 28, 2025, This decision includes the closure of Star Channel, Cinecanal, FX, National Geographic, Disney Channel and Baby TV, without impacting our sports channels.”

This shut down has not impacted other channels in the Latin America region for now, but it’s something to keep an eye on as Disney continues to change how they offer their various series. With Disney+ continuing to grow through the success of new bundles and more, there could be even more changes to linear broadcast channels in the near future.

HT – @RegularTweetsUK on X