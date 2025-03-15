Disney’s Twisted-Wonderland Anime Shares New Season 1 Promo

Disney’s Twisted-Wonderland is going to be making its full anime adaptation debut later this year, and Disney has dropped the first look at Season 1 with a new promo teasing its characters. Disney’s Twisted-Wonderland The Animation is a brand new anime project taking on the mobile game of the same name from Aniplex and Disney, and even features character designs from Black Butler series creator Yana Toboso. It showcases new takes on Disney’s huge catalog of villains, and has been a huge hit in Japan for the past half a decade. But soon many more fans will get to see why that has been the case.

Disney’s Twisted-Wonderland The Animation will be making its debut on screens in Japan later this Fall, and will be specifically adapting the manga adaptations of the mobile game’s various arcs. Things will kick off with the first season adapting the “Episode of Heartslabyul” arc, and to celebrate the anime has dropped the first look at the new season with a special new poster. This poster highlights the mysterious trio at the center of this debut arc, and you can check it out below.

What to Know for Disney’s Twisted-Wonderland Anime

Disney’s Twisted-Wonderland The Animation is currently scheduled to premiere some time this October in Japan as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. It will be streaming exclusively with Disney+ in Japan (and will likely come to Hulu in the United States when it hits). This anime is going to make a huge debut too as this new project has already announced that there are three seasons now in the works. The first season will be taking on this “Episode of Heartslabyul” arc, and the other two arcs have been announced as well.

Disney’s Twisted-Wonderland The Animation will then feature “Episode of Savanaclaw” in Season 2, and then follow it up with “Episode of Octavinelle” in Season 3. The anime has been one of the many franchises announced to be holding a special presentation during the upcoming March 21-22 AnimeJapan 2025 weekend, so there will likely be more information revealed about what to expect from this debut season of the anime. But with the original games offering new takes on Disney’s classic roster, hopefully there will be some recognizable faces.

What Is Disney’s Twisted-Wonderland?

Disney’s Twisted-Wonderland The Animation is based on the original mobile game that offers new takes on Disney villains as they attend a mysterious academy. This new anime will be directed by Takahiro Natori and Shin Katagai for Yumeta Company and Graphinica. Yoichi Kato will be writing the scripts, Hanaka Nakano and Akane Sato will be handling the character designs, and Black Butler series creator Yana Toboso is credited with the original game’s designs and concept.

Currently announced members of the cast include the likes of Natsuki Hanae as Riddle Rosehearts, Seiichiro Yamashita as Ace Trappola, Chiaki Kobayashi as Deuce Space, Ryota Suzuki as Trey Clover, Tatsuyuki Kobyashi as Cater Diamond, Mitsuru Miyamoto as Dire Crowley, and Noriaki Sugiyama as Grim. Disney has been increasing their investments in both anime licensing and production in the last few years, but this has to be one of their biggest endeavors in that vein yet.

But as Disney’s Twisted-Wonderland The Animation making its premiere later this Fall, fans will soon see whether or not all of these efforts will succeed and find their intended audience. But what are you thinking of this new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!