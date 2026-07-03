Disney’s Coolest New Animated Series Confirms Season 2 Return With First Look

Disney’s coolest new animated series has confirmed that a new season is now in the works for a launch next year, so it’s the perfect time to catch up. It’s been a notable year for Disney Television Animation as fans have seen a few new animated series making their respective debuts over the last few months. The biggest standout of these new releases, however, has been one series that has been wearing its anime influences on its sleeves to offer up an action packed take on sports. And it’s coming back for more.

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Dragon Striker was one of the many franchises that took the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, and this was the perfect opportunity for the anime inspired series to confirm that Season 2 is now in the works. Scheduled to release with Disney+ sometime in 2027, the first look at the new season has been revealed as Key and his friends ready to take on a whole new series of challenges. Check it out below.

Dragon Striker Season 2 Announced for Disney+

Courtesy of Disney Branded Television

Dragon Striker Season 2 is now in the works for a release with Disney+ worldwide in 2027, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. The first season’s 11 episodes are currently available to stream as of this time, and you’ll want to check it out in order to catch up with everything that’s happened so far. Key and his team are trying to make their way through the Banner’s Helm tournament, but faced all sorts of unexpected hiccups thus far.

The series introduces fans to a plucky young hero named Key (voiced by Akshay Kumar), who wants to become a star of a soccer like sport known as “Gorotama.” In this fantasy world, everyone is born with a secret power known as a “Tama” that is unique to them. Key discovers that his own Tama is not only powerful, but carries a major responsibility behind it with the first season of the series. Now we’re going to see that continue with the second season.

Dragon Striker Creators Tease Future Plans

The game continues. We’ve just scored SEASON TWO of Dragon Striker in early 2027!! ❤️‍🔥



Season One available on @DisneyPlus and @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/N6ExKecgUd — Disney TVA (@DisneyTVA) July 2, 2026

Speaking with ComicBook ahead of Dragon Striker‘s debut earlier this year, series co-creators Sylvain Dos Santos and Charles Lefebvre had high hopes for the future of the series. Now that the series has gotten its official Season 2 confirmation, the two of them will be able to tell more of the story they have planned. Because as Dos Santos had teased, the two of them have at least ten seasons worth of ideas for where to take the series in the future.

“The arc we have right now is like five seasons, but of course it will depend on the audience,” Dos Santos explained about Dragon Striker’s future. “If people like it, I think we’ll be able to do a second season and then a third. But yeah, we have in store like five seasons.” Nothing that they have at least ten seasons ready if needed, there’s a lot more lore to expand on for the future.

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