‘Doctor Strange’ Gets The Perfect Anime Opening

Doctor Strange may not be an anime, but the film has all the hallmarks of a solid shonen. The movie has got it all from sorcerers to crazed extra-dimensional creatures eager to destroy reality. So, really, it was only a matter of time until anime fans got a hold of the hero.

And, once you watch the clip above, you will be happy the fandom managed to capture the good doctor.

Recently, a video hit Youtube combining Doctor Strange with anime, and fans are thanking Diego Emilio Aguilar Garcia for the gift. The fan edited together Doctor Strange as an anime opening, and the reel could not have been cleaner.

As you can see, the video begins with some funky J-pop music. The staggered guitar riffs break up a montage of Doctor Strange scenes, and things pick up once the song hits its first verse.

The track, which Kana-Boon recorded, perfectly meshes with Doctor Strange's quirky vibe. Despite being one of the MCU's more recent films, the feature is considered odd in the grand scheme of things. Its origin story has less to do with iron suits or Norse gods and everything to do with mysticism. Doctor Strange embraces the trippy aesthetic of its psychedelic comic, and that only makes it all the more perfect for anime fans.

So, if you are into series like FLCL or Paranoia Agent, then this anime opening should be right up your alley.

For those of you wanting more Doctor Strange, you can only find him in a couple of MCU features. Aside from his debut film, Stephen Strange briefly appeared in Thor: Ragnarok before taking part in Avengers: Infinity War. Recently, reports surfaced regarding Doctor Strange's sequel as the Mirror said the film would get underway in 2019. The controversial source indicates the film would be ready for release by 2020 given its production schedule and that star Benedict Cumberbatch is set to earn nearly $10 million for his role. However, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm such a report. So, for now, fans will have to rely on Avengers 4 to bring them their Sorcerer Supreme satisfaction for the time being.

