Yoppaman, Donald Glover's Original Anime, Shares First Trailer

It is finally here, guys. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that a new anime was in the works from comedian Zack Fox and Donald Glover. The mysterious project has kept fans in the dark for months now, but at last, we have been given our first look at Yoppaman.

As you can see below, the new trailer for Yoppaman is downright impressive. The reel comes from a longer short that Fox released on YouTube. The video, which is called Yoppaman: Happy Grits Training Video, is the first to showcase the anime in all its color. And according to Fox, he began developing this ambitious anime back in 2022.

"In 2022 I started developing an animated idea with my good friend and collaborator Chibu Okere. We're both Atlanta-raised artists who grew up on stuff like Devilman, FLCL, Evangelion, 90's cartoon network, and of course black southern folklore/music/comedy/fashion etc. so we wanted to make something that synthesized all of that into a big gumbo pot," Fox shared.

"Yoppaman is the spawn of that synthesis. Our question was simple: What if the employees at a dilapidated 24 hour diner (a la Waffle House) beat so many peoples' asses that they got enlisted to protect earth in shiny bodysuits (a la The Power Rangers). Early on we knew the idea was special and extremely stupid so we've held it close, building out the world independently instead of rushing to sell it to a network."

As you can see, Yoppaman is the perfect blend of action and comedy under the care of Fox. In 2023, Glover was brought into the project as Fox said the Hollywood A-lister "was hype to help us build it." With backing onboard, Yoppaman is now coming to life slowly but surely. And if its first trailer tells us anything, it is that Yoppaman has the potential to go the distance.

