Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack Releases New Key Visual, Cast Members

While the packed fall anime season is in full swing, next winter's anime season is coming close to releasing just as many heavy hitters on the small screen. With early 2023 looking to bring back series including Vinland Saga and Demon Slayer, the romantic comedy genre will see Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro's comeback. With the second season labeled as the "2nd Attack" a new key visual has been released from the new animators of the series, OLM, along with confirmation of new characters, and their voice actors, who will be joining the cast.

Romantic comedies have become a hot ticket item in the anime genre in recent years, and while none have been able to stand toe-to-toe with heavy hitters such as My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Super, they have found a passionate fan base to tell their unique stories. Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro first hit the scene in 2017 thanks to its manga series from creator Nanashi, with the mangaka continuing to release new stories following the shy protagonist and the girl who continues to mercilessly torment him across the series.

Don't Toy With Our Emotions

The new poster for the second season of this hilarious series was released thanks to the anime franchise's official website, giving us an idea of old and new characters that will be populating the "2nd Attack":

(Photo: OLM)

The new cast that will be making up this second season includes:

Yoshino Nanjō as Anetoro

Sayumi Suzushiro as Sunomiya

Kaori Maeda as Orihara

If you haven't had the chance to dive into this romantic comedy as of yet, the first season of Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and the streaming service has released the following official description:

"A girl in a lower grade just made me cry!' One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is "Nagatoro!" She's annoying yet adorable. It's painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl and you'll feel something awaken inside of you."

Are you prepared for the second attack? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Miss Nagatoro.