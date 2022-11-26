Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is steadily gearing up to toy with fans once again with its second season coming our way next year, and now the anime has confirmed its release date with a new trailer showing off more of what fans can expect to see with the second season! The first season taking on Nanashi's original web series was a big hit with fans when it first launched last year, and ever since fans have been waiting to see what could come next with the second season of episodes. Now it won't be too much longer of a wait as it comes our way next year.

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro has confirmed that Season 2 of the anime will begin airing on January 7th in Japan. To celebrate the confirmation of the release date (which will actually be a bit different for fans in Japan as they will be able to enjoy some of Season 2's episodes just a bit earlier), the anime has dropped a fun new trailer showing off the best look at the new episodes yet. You can check it out in action below:

How to Watch Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2

Crunchyroll has previously announced that they have licensed Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro for an international release when Season 2 airs its next episodes in January as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule in. Releasing in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS, Crunchyroll teases the first season of the anime as such for fans who want to catch up before the new episodes hit:

"'A girl in a lower grade just made me cry!' One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is 'Nagatoro!' She's annoying yet adorable. It's painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl and you'll feel something awaken inside of you."

What do you think of this newest look at Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2? What did you think of the first season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!