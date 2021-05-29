Dororo Reveals English Dub Voice Cast

✖

Sentai Filmworks has revealed the voice cast for Dororo's brand new English dub! Osamu Tezuka's classic Dororo manga came back in a major way with a new rebooted anime series produced by MAPPA and Tezuka Productions back in 2019. This 24 episode series was a big hit among fans when it debuted, but it was launched as an exclusive streaming release with Amazon Prime Video. But just as how they previously announced with WIT Studio's Vinland Saga, Sentai Filmworks has acquired the official and exclusive home video license for Dororo's anime run.

Sentai Filmworks will be launching Dororo on Blu-ray on June 29th, and it will include both Japanese and English dubs. With a clip showing off what this new dub will consist of, Sentai Filmworks has also confirmed the full voice cast for the brand new dub of the series (directed by Kyle Colby Jones) coming with the home video release. Check out the English dub clip below:

[NEW DUB] Here's a sneak peek of the Dororo English dub!

Dororo's English dub cast breaks down as such:

Chaney Moore as Dororo

Adam Gibbs as Hyakkimaru

Blake Jackson as Tahomaru

James Belcher as Biwamaru

David Wald as DaigoKagemitsu

Patricia Duran as Nuinokata

Andrew Love as Hyogo

ElissaCuellar as Mutsu

Ty Mahany as Jukai

Antonio Lasanta as Kaname

Orlanders Tao Jones as Sabu

John Gremillion as Denkichi

Joanne Bonasso as Bandai

Kyle Colby Jones as Kanekozo and Doshu

Gabriel Regojo as Daigo Spy

Avery Smithhart as Osushi

Joe Daniels as Tanosuke

Luci Christian as Mio and Sukeroku

Brittney Karbowski as Take

Rob Mungle as Daigo Commander

Christine Auten as Ohagi

John Swasey as Yajiro

Kira Vincent-Davis as Saru

Heidi Hinkel as Oume

Josh Morrison as Hibukuro

Melissa Engler as Ojiya

Greg Cote as Itachi

Molly Searcy as Okaka

Jay Hickman as Lord Sabame

KalinCoates as YokaiKozo

Josh Grelle as Shiranui

Jad Saxton as Okowa

Jason Douglas as Munetsuna and Narrator

Jeremy Gee as Saburota

Sean Patrick Judge as Yahiko

Holly Segarra as Sakichi

Dave Harbold as Lord Asakura

Adam Noble as Jiheita

Sentai Filmworks describes Dororo as such, "Life as an orphan in feudal Japan is brutal, and while street thief Dororo has managed to survive, wile and craft can only go so far in the body of a child. Then, just when it seems that Dororo's luck has run out, he's rescued from a man-eating ghoul by a mysterious young man wearing a doll-like mask and artificial limbs that conceal deadly blades!

Born without arms, legs, sight, hearing and even skin after his father crafted a monstrous deal with the forces of darkness, Hyakkimaru now somehow seeks out the demons who cursed him, regaining one of his lost attributes for each monster slain. With deadly secrets from his own past to protect, the young thief joins into an alliance with the impossible warrior, setting forth on a quest to restore Hyakkimaru's stolen humanity and rid Japan of devils in DORORO!"

Will you be checking out Dororo's English dub? Is this going to be your first time checking out the anime?