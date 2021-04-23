Dr. Stone Sets Toonami Premiere Date for Season 2

✖

Dr. Stone has set its return date with Toonami with a set premiere for Season 2 of the series! The second season return of the much anticipated adaptation of Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series came and went with the Winter 2021 schedule of new anime, and now even more fans will be able to check out this new season soon. While the SimulDub release of the new season is currently available to stream with Funimation, soon Dr. Stone will be returning to Adult Swim's Toonami programming block for its second season.

Toonami has confirmed that Dr. Stone: Stone Wars (the official title for the second season) will be premiering with the Adult Swim block on May 15th. May is going to be quite the eventful month for the block as it will not only lose some of its big shows ending their runs, but it will also see some major returns like My Hero Academia (which is returning for its fifth season the week before) and Dr. Stone coming back for new season runs.

The Toonami schedule beginning the May 15th weekend breaks down as such (as announced through Toonami's official Facebook page):

12:00AM – Dragon Ball Super

12:30AM – My Hero Academia (Season 5)

1:00AM – Dr. Stone: Stone Wars

1:30AM – Food Wars: The Third Plate

2:00AM – The Promised Neverland Season 2

2:30AM – Black Clover

3:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30AM – Attack on Titan

Dr. Stone's second season proved to be such a success with fans that a third season was quickly announced to be in the works following the end of the second. Much like the season before it, the final moments of Stone Wars' run was spent teasing the next seafaring adventure for Senku along some notable teases about characters coming in the next phase of the story.

The second season pushed Senku's King of Science against their toughest challenge yet, and although that has been resolved by the end of the second season, there's about to be much more on the horizon with the third. Now Toonami fans will get to see this important next step in the anime!

What do you think? Excited for Dr. Stone to make its way back to Toonami for Season 2? What did you think of the second season overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!