Dragon Ball Animator Shows Fans How Goku Goes Super Saiyan

One of the biggest transformations/power boosts that has been introduced through the most popular Shonen series in Dragon Ball is easily the form of Super Saiyan, and one animator behind the latest series of Dragon Ball Super walks fans through how Son Goku would power up to this golden technique! First achieving this power thanks to the death of his friend Krillin at the hands of the alien despot of Freeza on the Planet Namek, Super Saiyan was achieved by a number of other Saiyans throughout the series and has become a trademark in the world of anime!

Dragon Ball wasn't satisfied at simply settling on the first level of Super Saiyan, giving anime fans additional levels such as the next full state in Super Saiyan 2 with Gohan learning it against the villainous Cell, Goku introducing the savage Super Saiyan 3, and eventually the warriors managing to access the powers of the gods with Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue. Though the original transformation was rooted in losing oneself in anger, the power boost changed when the strength of the gods was accessed as a unique ritual was performed in order to battle against Beerus, the God of Destruction!

Yuya Takahashi, an animator for Dragon Ball Super, shared this look into how Goku transforms into a Super Saiyan by walking fans through a step by step process of the animation that goes into accessing this legendary anime transformation that helped propel this Shonen anime to the world at large:

Lately, Super Saiyan has taken a back seat to the transformation of the day in Ultra Instinct, a technique that Goku is able to access following his involvement in the Tournament of Power. Battling against the insanely powerful opponent of Jiren from another reality, Son was barely able to control the new technique but the latest story arc of the manga shows the Saiyan protagonist master the first level of the power in Ultra Instinct Sign.

What do you think of this breakdown of Goku becoming a Super Saiyan in animation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

