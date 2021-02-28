Dragon Ball Fandom Is Celebrating the Anime's 35th Anniversary
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, but it is easy to forget just how far back its roots go. Akira Toriyama pushed forward the manga in 1984, and he had no idea how popular the series would become. Nowadays, Goku is one of the biggest entertainment icons from Japan, and fans are gathering this week to celebrate the anime's 35th anniversary.
Yes, that is right! Dragon Ball first hit up televisions 35 years ago. Toei Animation tackled the project back in 1986. The original Dragon Ball anime went live on Fuji TV starting February 25, 1986 in Japan. The first episode introduced fans around the country to Goku and Bulma. And now?
Well, it is hard to find people who do not know Goku and Bulma. Even the most anime illiterate will likely know the characters, and that goes to show just how big Dragon Ball has become.
Without the original series, fans would not have been able to enjoy Dragon Ball Z on the small screen, and anime would surely be different as well know it. The medium is booming right now, and its current successes haven't been seen since Dragon Ball Z went international in the 1990s. The shonen helped popularize anime in the West alongside series like Sailor Moon and Gundam Suit Mobile. The kind of influence Dragon Ball exerts is hard to describe, but it is impossible to imagine how anime would fare today if Dragon Ball never existed. So if there is one anniversary you should take time to celebrate right now, this is it!
What do you think of this latest anniversary? Can you believe Dragon Ball has been on TV this long...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
