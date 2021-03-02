Dragon Ball GT Snuck in a Shenron Easter Egg You May Have Missed

✖

Dragon Ball fans love a good Easter egg, and the series has dished out tons of them during its run. As you can imagine, everyone from Goku to Hercules has been given a secret nod here or there, but some of these references are hard to spot. If you didn't watch Dragon Ball GT, you missed out on a big one of these nods, and fans have been reminded of the secret should they have forgotten.

The discussion popped up online after Dragon Ball Super unleashed a new set of dragon balls on the franchise thanks to a new chapter. Fans began dissecting the info as it came to light, and it did not take long for fans to bring up Omega Sheron. And if we are going to talk about that beastly dragon, then we have to mention a clever fact about the Shadow Dragons.

After all, when you list the Shadow Dragons from lowest to highest, you will see something in their first names. The starting letter of their first names combine to spell SHENRON, so you can thank the Dragon Ball GT dub for the gift. If you want to see the combination for yourself, you can check it out below:

Syn

Haze

EIS

Nuova

Rage

Oceanus

Naturon

These names are unique to the English dub, and it gives fans a clever way to better remember the villains. After all, the Shadow Dragons are pretty big baddies in the anime, and it seems like the canon has opened up a door for them. Thanks to the introduction of Cereal's dragon balls, Dragon Ball fans have learned there are way more of these relics than expected. And if they have been misused enough, well - it would give the Shadow Dragons ample room to appear before Goku.

What do you make of this clever Shenron easter egg? Did you ever notice this Dragon Ball nod before?