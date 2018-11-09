‘Dragon Ball’: Here’s How Hulk Hogan Could Look As Mr. Satan

Dragon Ball‘s history with live-action adaptations is controversial to say at the least. Fans of the series still refuse to talk about Hollywood’s take on the Goku, but the industry is not giving up on anime. So, if another live-action film comes for Dragon Ball, one artist just proved there is someone out there who could bring Mr. Satan to life.

Now, it’s just a matter of whether Hulk Hogan would be interested in such a role.

Over on Twitter, a concept artist known as BossLogic shared their vision of a live-action Dragon Ball crew. After sharing photos of several androids, Mr. Satan came onto the scene, and it sees ‘The Hulk’ take on a look he’s never turned out before.

As you can see above, Hogan is shown in Mr. Satan’s usual robe, and the garment is opened just enough to show off his burly chest. The actor has also been given a bush of curly locks, but his facial hair looks pretty standard. Hogan is known for rocking some sick sideburns and a trademark mustache, so Mr. Satan accommodates that style.

For now, there are zero reports indicating a live-action Dragon Ball remake could be in the works, but this fan-cast has gotten some fans buzzing. Hogan may not be as prolific of an actor as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, but Hogan has a loyal following. His eccentric and boisterous personality helped push Hogan to the top of the WWE years ago. Lucky for him, many of those traits appear in Mr. Satan as well, so the role could be just the thing Hogan needs to restart his acting career.

So, could you get behind this casting…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

In a few months, the anime franchise will return with its next feature film. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will launch in Japan this December and is scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and you can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”