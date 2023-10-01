Dragon Ball Reveals New Cover Art by D. Gray-man Creator

Dragon Ball has been setting the stage for a huge celebration of its 40th Anniversary of its start with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the creator behind D.Gray-man has shared their take on the series with some new cover art! Shueisha has been going all out ahead of the 40th Anniversary for the debut of Akira Toriyama's massively popular manga series, and one of the ways they are celebrating is a special art exhibit featuring many different takes on the franchise from Shonen Jump's many creators. This includes Mikio Ikemoto from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.'s Shuichi Aso and more.

The latest cover art makeover for the Dragon Ball manga series takes on Volume 36 of the original release. Featuring art from D.Gray-man creator Katsura Hoshino, the cover shares their take on Gohan, Videl, Trunks, and Goten during the early days of the Majin Buu arc before it got super intense as the series went on. With new covers for this 40th Anniversary special event being revealed through Fall 2024, there are even more covers planned and are on the way.

DRAGON BALL Volume 36 by Katsura Hoshino (D.Gray-man).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/FqUs51yPbN — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) September 29, 2023

Where to Catch Up With Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball is currently planning to reveal a mysterious teaser for some kind of new project now in the works during a panel planned for New York Comic Con 2023 later this month. It's yet to be revealed what this new teaser will be for, but it will have some pretty big guests in attendance so fans are definitely curious as to what it could end up being for. As for the Dragon Ball Super manga, you can cach up with its latest chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library as it works through the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was actually the last anime project released for the franchise as there has yet to be any word on when it will be continuing. You can currently catch up with Dragon Ball Super and many of the Dragon Ball movies now streaming with Crunchyroll to get ready for what could be coming in the franchise next.

