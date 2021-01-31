Dragon Ball Creator Clears Up Theory About How Saiyans Age

✖

Dragon Ball has fleshed out much of its world over the decades, but there are some questions the manga has never answered outright. When it comes to Saiyans, it seems there are more questions than answers badgering fans, but some of the fandom's burning questions have been answered before. After all, Akira Toriyama has done plenty of long-forgotten Q&As in his day, and the artist took the time to address one curious question about Saiyans back in the day.

The debacle of Saiyans aging was met head-on by Toriyama some years ago. The artist addressed the issue in Dragon Ball Super Exciting Guide. Toriyama did a special Q&A in light of the franchise's most recent series for the guide, and it was there he laid out the aging process of Saiyans.

(Photo: YouTube / Funimation)

"Saiyans are a warrior race, so their aging slows once they reach an age suitable for fighting, and they maintain great strength for a long time. However, their lifespan is not much different from Earthlings’, and when they reach a certain age, they rapidly grow frail," Toriyama said (via Kanzenshuu).

So, there you have it. Saiyans obviously age, but it seems there is a special way in which that happens. For guys like Goku and Vegeta, they spend much of their lifespan in tip-top shape. This means the fighters lean into their childhood and young adulthood as that is when they are most physically fit for battle. However, after their power wanes with time, the Saiyans rapidly age. This phenomenon can be seen with characters like King Vegeta. While the man was still fit for battle, his aged appearance betrayed the king's true power.

Strangely, King Vegeta is one of the oldest Saiyans we have seen aside from Broly's father. It seems most Saiyan warriors don't live to age as their fiery pride demands they die in battle rather than in bed. Broly's father managed to avoid such a fate thanks to his forced isolation, but few other Saiyans have been as lucky. And way down the line, maybe Goku and Vegeta will join Broly's dad in that exclusive club.

