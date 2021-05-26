Dragon Ball Poster Imagines Goku's Most Popular Fan-Form

✖

Son Goku has undergone some serious changes throughout the history of Akira Toriyama's Shonen series, having attained the likes of Kaioken, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan God, and Ultra Instinct, but one fan has brought back a lost form that never made its way into the main continuity of the series of Dragon Ball. Once touted as "Super Saiyan 5", the fan-made transformation kept the aesthetic of Super Saiyan 4 which was introduced during the sequel series of Dragon Ball GT, while also giving it a silver sheen that came long before the arrival of Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball AF was an interesting fan-made sequel to the Dragon Ball series, which printed an image of "Super Saiyan 5 Goku" that was so realistic looking, that many truly believed that a new Dragon Ball story was on its way in 1999. Ironically enough, a current artist on the manga for Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro, had actually gotten his start by creating artwork for the fictional story, going so far as to illustrate a manga for Dragon Ball AF that was so convincing, it led him on the path to becoming an official artist for Akira Toriyama's franchise.

Twitter Artist Kackie shared this brand new take on the elusive "Super Saiyan 5" Goku that first premiered in Dragon Ball AF but has since never made an appearance in the series proper, even within the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes:

Though this simian transformation never officially appeared in Weekly Shonen Jump, Dragon Ball Heroes has recently given fans the opportunity to see Super Saiyan 4 in action once again via the Time Patrol of the Xenoverse. The series even went so far as to introduce us to a new take on the fourth level of Super Saiyan with "Limit Breaker", which was achieved by the alternate versions. While there are still no plans, as far as we know, to bring Super Saiyan 4 into the main Shonen series, with Goku and Vegeta still tapping into the power of the Gods rather than their Saiyan lineage.

Would you want to see a new Super Saiyan transformation introduced in Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.