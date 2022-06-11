Dragon Ball Creator Reveals New Tidbit About Namekian Anatomy

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has taken a major shift from the main series created by Akira Toriyama by focusing squarely on Piccolo and Gohan facing off against the Red Ribbon Army. With Toriyama stating that Piccolo is his current favorite character, it seems that a recent interview has Akira revealing a brand new tidbit regarding the anatomy of the Namekian race, filling fans in on something that many have never considered before. With Piccolo set to receive a new transformation in this upcoming film, we definitely expect to see more of the Z-Fighter in the future.

In the new interview, the questioner asked Toriyama about Piccolo's feet, noting that the Namekian who once ran under the name of Piccolo the Demon King never has taken off his shoes, causing the Dragon Ball creator to dive into some wild topics:

"Huh? He's never taken off his shoes? That comes as a surprise to me too. I think they're pretty much the same as Earthling feet, but his toenails are black, like his fingernails. *Note 1: In this movie, Piccolo's fingernails are colored black, line in the original manga."

Toriyama also went into detail about the history of Piccolo and how he is different from the other Namekians of his race:

"Piccolo is a rather complex character. Originally he was the demon king Piccolo who split off from the god who created Earth's dragon balls. But then he was defeated by Goku, and the child (or rather doppelganger of himself) he left behind entered the Tenkaichi Budokai under the name "Ma Junior" in order to hide his real identity. Then later during the battle against Frieza, he powered up by merging with a Namekian named Nail and even later on, he recombined with God which brings us to the present. It's such a complicated past that even I have trouble remembering it (laugh).

Most Namekians are sage types, and fighting types like Piccolo are rare. They're still a mysterious race, so they can be a bit of a headache even for me, the original creator."

Via Herms98