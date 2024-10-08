Dragon Ball Daima Shares New Goku, Vegeta Promos Ahead of Premiere

Dragon Ball Daima will be making its highly anticipated debut later this week, and the anime has shared a much closer look at Goku Mini and Vegeta Mini ahead of its big premiere. Dragon Ball Daima is leading the pack as one of the most highly anticipated new anime debuts of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and Dragon Ball fans have been curious to see how this new anime takes the franchise in a new direction. With a new story and characters from the late creator Akira Toriyama, Goku and Vegeta are going to be challenged in a whole new kind of way.

Dragon Ball Daima will be kicking off a new "conspiracy" where Goku, Vegeta, and the others are transformed into "Mini" versions of themselves. This brings about a brand new form that likely also limits their power, and then forces Goku to travel through the Demon Realm in order to figure out the cause of this new problem. Sharing a new look at Goku Mini and Vegeta Mini ahead of their full debut in the coming Dragon Ball Daima anime, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle has shared some new art as they include these playable characters in the mobile game. Check them out below:

"Dragon Ball DAIMA" characters will arrive in DOKKAN BATTLE!

[SR] "Goku (DAIMA)" will awaken to [SSR] "Goku (Mini) (DAIMA)"!

Recruit this character by clearing missions and receiving login bonuses in this campaign!



*Campaign scheduled in mid-October.

Dragon Ball Daima will be kicking off a new "conspiracy" where Goku, Vegeta, and the others are transformed into "Mini" versions of themselves.

Dragon Ball Daima Release Date – Where to Watch

For fans in the United States, Dragon Ball Daima will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu beginning on October 11th, and then Netflix will also begin streaming the new anime series beginning on October 18th. For fans looking forward to seeing the English dubbed release of the new series instead, Toei Animation and Fathom Events will be bringing the first three episodes of the Dragon Ball Daima dub to theaters on November 11-13 as part of a new big screening event. For fans in France and Germany, the anime will be streaming with Animation Digital Network.

Crunchyroll is also readying for Dragon Ball Daima's premiere with the tease of what's coming in the premiere episode. The first episode of the series will be premiering with an extended run time featuring ten more minutes of materials, and Crunchyroll teases the start of the new adventure (as well as the debut of a new Majin) as such, ""Goku and his friends were living a peaceful life when they were suddenly shrunk due to a conspiracy! When they find out that the reason might lie in a world called 'Demon Realm,' a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them."

"Dragon Ball DAIMA" characters will arrive in DOKKAN BATTLE!

[SR] "Vegeta (DAIMA)" will awaken to [SSR] "Vegeta (Mini) (DAIMA)"!

Recruit this character by clearing missions and receiving login bonuses in this campaign!



*Campaign scheduled in mid-October.

Dragon Ball Daima will be making its highly anticipated debut later this week.

Is Dragon Ball Daima Canon?

Dragon Ball franchise creator Akira Toriyama has unfortunately passed away before the premiere of the new series, but was involved in creating the new story and characters seen in Dragon Ball Daima. This means that the new anime is firmly set within the canon of the Dragon Ball timeline, and is likely going to take place following the end of the Majin Buu arc but before the events of the Battle of Gods. Promotional materials have not revealed whether Beerus or Whis are involved in this series, so this is likely before Goku and the others meet them.

This new dive into the Demon Realm will also be introducing new characters to the canon as well with the likes of Yumiko Kobayashi as Supreme Kai (who has also been turned Mini), Koki Uchiyama as Glorio, Fairouz Ai as Panzy, Showtaro Morikubo as Gomah, Junya Enoki as Degesu, and Yoko Hikasa as Dr. Arinsu. It's yet to be revealed just how this new Demon Realm exploration will be shaking up the canon, but it's another reason to be excited for what's coming in the future next.