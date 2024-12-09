Dragon Ball Teases a Major Change to the Saiyans’ Origins

Dragon Ball Daima has been steadily (and casually) making some big changes to the Dragon Ball world with each new episode, and a change made in the latest episode is on the cusp of making a major change to the Saiyans’ origins. Dragon Ball Daima has kicked off a brand new story following a new version of Goku and the Supreme Kai through the Demon Realm. This is the first real time in the franchise that the Demon Realm has been shown in a full capacity, and with it fans have gotten some major shake ups to our understanding of the Majin Buu arc and more.

It all started with a casual joke in Dragon Ball Daima’s earliest episodes from the late creator Akira Toriyama that established that just because a being has pointy ears, they likely have ties to the Demon Realm. This makes even more of the characters in the franchise have ties to the Demon Realm than initially expected, and now that includes the Saibamen with the newest episode. But with what we know about Saiyans and have learned about other Demon Realm races thus far, the Saiyans are likely from the Demon Realm as well.

Dragon Ball Ties Saiyans to the Demon Realm

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 9 introduces a brand new Majin Buu, Majin Kuu, to the franchise as an experiment that had been crafted by the mysterious Marba and Dr. Arinsu. They had been creating it with an emphasis on controlling it more than the Majin Buu that was unleashed the first time around (which was also originally created by Marba, another change from the original Majin Buu arc). But the real interesting part comes from the reveal of what was put into Majin Kuu. There were a few additional monsters, a piece of the destroyed Majin Buu, and importantly a Saibamen seed.

The Saibamen were already tied to the Demon Realm due to their pointy ears, and now it’s a direct confirmation that they’ve come from the Demon Realm. Perhaps even connected directly to Marba herself as she mentions that she’s sold them to outsiders, but now it’s started to raise questions about their ties to the Saiyans. These could be the outsides Marba has sold to, but how would they know about the Saibamen in the first place if they were pure outsiders to begin with? It’s possible to connect the dots even further.

Other Demon Realm Species Have Gone Into Space

It’s been previously revealed that other Demon Realm species have gone out into the outside world, so it’s not too hard to imagine that the Saiyans once did the same. The Namekians, the Glind (the Supreme Kai’s original race), and more species have since gone to the outside world, and ended up on their various planets. The Saiyans very much could have been the same and have gone to the outside world many years before Goku’s time. With their “true” Great Ape Oozaru form having pointy ears, this is a direct tie to the Demon Realm as well.

It’s possible that they adapted to the outside world in a different way than the other Demon Realm races as they took on a more fighting type of body. It would also explain some of their inherent power as well as it’s more demonic than alien in nature. The Great Ape Oozaru form could also be brought about with magic, and ties into what we’ve learned about demons and their use of magic thus far. As we learn more about the Demon Realm and its ties to the outside world, it could also come with a big reveal to change our understanding of the Saiyans forever.