Dragon Ball Daima Shares Impressive Look at Sheron's Comeback

Dragon Ball Daima will be bringing back Shenron for the new anime series, and some new promotional materials have offered a new look at the legendary dragon's big comeback. Dragon Ball will be celebrating its 40th anniversary later this Fall as Shueisha is going all out for the commemoration of the late Akira Toriyama's original manga making its debut in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Dragon Ball Daima will be setting out a new version of Goku and the Supreme Kai into the Demon Realm in a new adventure, and it's all starting off with a mysterious conspiracy.

Dragon Ball Daima has been teasing through its promotional materials that it will be kicking off with a new wish on the Dragon Balls. Whether it's going to be the Dragon Balls we know or potentially a different set exclusive to this new anime, this likely means we'll be seeing Shenron in action again. It's just not a Dragon Ball series without a Shenron sighting of some kind, and now fans can get a much better look at the new take on Shenron in Dragon Ball Daima with some new promotional art for the legendary being.

First Clear Look at Shenron from #DragonBallDaima



What could the Eternal Dragon be summoned for? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CA4Tf5z40c — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) September 15, 2024

What Will Shenron Do in Dragon Ball Daima?

Shenron's role in the Dragon Ball franchise has changed slightly over the years since the first time the being appeared in the manga. First Shenron was a being that they could only dream of making a wish on after collecting the Dragon Balls, then Shenron became the way to save everyone after death. The scope of Shenron's wishes grew over the course of Dragon Ball's run, and even started to shrink in ways as Dragon Ball Super revealed that Bulma had been using these wishes as beauty treatments in her later years.

It's gotten to the point where Goku and the others have started to heavily rely on these Dragon Balls, and they are still very dangerous in someone else's hands. This new conspiracy at the start of the series teases that the Dragon Balls will be used to turn Goku and the others into Mini versions of themselves. It's what sparks the journey into the Demon Realm, and likely crossing paths with some new demonic villains never seen in the series before.

When Is Dragon Ball Daima Coming Out?

But it won't be too much longer before we all get to see how it shakes out as Dragon Ball Daima will be officially premiering on October 11th in Japan. The new series will then be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. Featuring an original story and characters from the late Dragon Ball franchise creator Akira Toriyama, Masako Nozawa will be leading the series as the voice of the new Goku Mini alongside new additions to the franchise such as Yumiko Kobayashi as Supreme Kai (Mini), Koki Uchiyama as Glorio, Fairouz Ai as Panzy, Showtaro Morikubo as Gomah, Junya Enoki as Degesu, and Yoko Hikasa as Dr. Arinsu.

Dragon Ball Daima will also feature the opening theme titled "Jaka Jaan" as produced by Zedd, with vocals performed by CLIEVY and KEEN of C&K. The ending theme is titled "NAKAMA," as also produced by Zedd with vocals performed by AI. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing Dragon Ball Daima for Toei Animation with Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts. Soon we'll get to see Shenron's role in all of the chaos.