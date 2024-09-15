Dragon Ball Daima Better Give Super Saiyan a Demonic Form

Dragon Ball Daima will be debuting a brand new anime series later this Fall, and it should introduce a new Super Saiyan form fit for the new Demon Realm. Dragon Ball will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama's original manga making its debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine this October, and it's going all out with a brand new anime series. This new series will be featuring a brand new story not seen in any of the original TV anime or manga releases, and that means there is plenty of opportunity for brand new transformations.

With each entry of the Dragon Ball franchise introducing a new transformation of some kind, it's certainly feasible that it will be the same case here. While the central hook already has a new transformation to get fans watching as Goku has been turned into his chibi like "Mini" form at the start of it all, there are still many secrets Dragon Ball Daima has under its sleeves. One of them should be a new Super Saiyan transformation, and even better if its a transformation that hits demonic new powers fit for the Demon Realm.

(Photo: Super Saiyan Goku in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima's New Transformation

Ever since Goku first transformed into a Great Ape in the original Dragon Ball series, transformations have been a key part of every single Dragon Ball anime and manga release. Dragon Ball Z introduced the Super Saiyan form as a new base, and things only expanded from there with Super Saiyan 4 in Dragon Ball GT, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (and the Ultra forms) in Dragon Ball Super, and even the "Evil Saiyan" forms in Dragon Ball Heroes. And that might be the place to draw inspiration from for the newest release in the franchise as it ventures into the depths of Hell.

Dragon Ball might have experimented with the Demon Realm in the past, but Dragon Ball Daima will be the franchise's first real foray into the realm and what secrets it might hold. The new anime has been teased to start with a mysterious conspiracy that turns Goku and the others into Mini versions of themselves, and thus Goku and the Supreme Kai head into the Demon Realm in order to find the source of that conspiracy. This means tons of new allies and foes across this mysterious new region being explored.

Why Should It Be Demonic Power?

Dragon Ball Super sort of opened the door to this, and Dragon Ball Daima can continue exploring this idea further. Even if this new series is set before the events of Dragon Ball Super (which it's increasingly looking to be the case with a missing Beerus and Whis), it can still play with the next realm of potential powers. Dragon Ball introduced the God forms and the idea of these additional tiers of power to the franchise as Goku and Vegeta reached higher heights than they ever had reached in the franchise before thanks to these new power ups.

The God and Ultra forms came with the understanding of the Gods and Angels around them, and so they were able to tap into an energy that they could now feel simply because their bodies were adjusting to it. So with this next transformation, take that idea and just flip it around. Rather than being able to feel and produce manipulate God Ki thanks to being around these higher beings, Goku should be able to produce and manipulate a new demonic ki when he's around more of the demons and monstrous figures in the Demon Realm.

If Goku is able to plunge into a new depth of power thanks to being exposed to demonic power in the Demon Realm, then he should unlock a new Super Saiyan form as a result of this new exposure. As for what it could look like, there's a chance it'll be an uncontrollable kind of berserk form given the nature of this potential demonic power. There's already a precedent for this kind of power as well as the Evil Saiyan aura and berserk power in Super Dragon Ball Heroes is kind of along the lines of what this form could look like.

(Photo: Goku Mini fires a Kamehameha in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

What Does Dragon Ball's Next Super Saiyan Form Look Like?

It should be something that Goku is battling against to control at first. Like how Super Saiyam 4 was in Dragon Ball GT, a Super Saiyan Demon transformation could be Dragon Ball Daima's version of this new form. Perhaps it could take Goku to an uncontrollable new level of power, and part of getting to a proper new version of the form would be Goku fully taking control of that power. Taking it even further, this could be even the way to backdoor Super Saiyan 4 into the official canon of the franchise too.

It could be a new demonic, beastly form that Goku takes on to break him out of the Mini form (just like his Kid self in Dragon Ball GT), and maybe it'll just look like Toriyama's fully realized version of what Super Saiyan 4 could be. Either way, we're likely in for some kind of new Super Saiyan form with Dragon Ball Daima. And a demonic version of that power would be the freshest and most fun given how the franchise has been spending the last few years with the gods and angels instead. Instead of Super Saiyan God, it's Super Saiyan Demon this time.

Dragon Ball Daima will be streaming with Crunchyroll beginning on October 11th.