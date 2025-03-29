Dragon Ball Daima Dub Finally Unleashes Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta: Watch

Dragon Ball Daima officially ended its run earlier this year, but the English dub is keeping the anime going by finally showing off Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta’s big debut episode. Dragon Ball Daima was a fun anime series that fans watched week to week and suddenly found some massive shifts to the long time franchise. There was a surprise changing the lore pretty much every single episode, and Vegeta was at the center of one of the biggest reveals in the series overall as it turned out that he also had access to the Super Saiyan 3 transformation despite Dragon Ball Super skipping over it.

Dragon Ball Daima revealed that Vegeta had learned how to use the Super Saiyan 3 form after seeing Goku use it against Majin Buu, and he had trained to unlock it in secret. Though future anime releases like Dragon Ball Super seemed to tease that Vegeta just skipped right over this form in favor of the god transformations, Dragon Ball Daima revealed that Vegeta had it but just chose to not use it later in the series. Now it’s been brought to the English dub release with Paul Castro Jr. bringing Vegeta Mini to life, and you can check it out below as spotted by @DBPerfectShots on X.

Vegeta transforms into Super Saiyan 3 in Dragon Ball Daima (English Dub) pic.twitter.com/g8aAf3TLxU — Dragon Ball Perfect Shots (@DBPerfectShots) March 28, 2025

Dragon Ball Daima Debut Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 12 sees Vegeta taking on the Tamagami for the Second Demon World, and through the fight struggled to the point where he needed to unlock the Super Saiyan 3 form to end it. It’s here that Bulma revealed that Vegeta had been training to use this form after seeing Goku use it during the Majin Buu arc, but also secretly teased why he had never used it before. Through the later episodes of the anime, Vegeta’s use of the Super Saiyan 3 form came with a few surprising issues that seemed to further explain why he didn’t use them in later fights.

Super Saiyan 3 form leaves Vegeta vulnerable not only with the way it quickly burns through stamina (as seen with Goku), but ultimately there’s something else holding him back. After Goku teases him about the fact that Vegeta trained to get the Super Saiyan 3 form, Vegeta quickly backtracked and even noted how it was going to be “Ultra Vegeta 1” instead of following in Goku’s naming conventions. But this strike to his pride is likely more of an issue that kept him from using it in the future as it lets him keep Goku at bay.

Will Vegeta Ever Use Super Saiyan 3 Again?

Thankfully, this one instance isn’t the only time Vegeta uses the Super Saiyan 3 form in Dragon Ball Daima. There are still some big events left in the anime for the English dubbed release to explore for Vegeta and the others, and that’s a big reason to be excited for the future. But as for Vegeta potentially using the form in other Dragon Ball releases, it’s now on the table for any fight that Vegeta might be in. But it will be harder to bring in naturally now that Vegeta defaults to the god forms instead.

It’s also what ultimately holds back Goku from using Super Saiyan 3 form in fights as well. It’s not something he uses unless he’s deliberately trying to show off, and it will be even more of the case for Vegeta. Vegeta is prideful and does show off, but goes towards his strongest powers first and foremost rather than playing around with smaller forms first. And even if he does take his time, he’ll default to Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 2 as well. But seeing it again is possible.