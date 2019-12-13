Exclusive Dragon Ball Funko Figures from AAA Now Available Online

Dragon Ball fans are always looking for new merchandise that can bring them into the world of Akira Toriyama and his brawling Saiyans. Now, enthusiasts will find a brand new way to add some more Vegeta, Gotenks, and Vegito merchandise to their ever expanding collection via Entertainment Earth AAA. Funko Pops themselves are still a hot commodity in the pop culture world, depicting different fictional characters in their unique style, with Dragon Ball Z being one of the highest selling franchises in their stable! If you’re ready to add a few fusion characters to your shelves, read on!

Twitter User FunkoPopHunters shared the info that these exclusive Dragon Ball Funko Pops are currently available through the online seller of Entertainment Earth, giving fans the opportunity to pick up Super Vegeta, Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks, and Super Vegito:

AAA Anime exclusive now available through EE

Each of these characters have managed to transition from the series of Dragon Ball Z to Dragon Ball Super, placing them all into new terrifying and brutal fights along the way. Though Vegeta and his fused form with Goku, Vegito, don’t rely on the Super Saiyan transformation as much as they used to, instead vying to use the stronger transformation of Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue to fight battles with the gods, they still make for some striking images and merchandise to be sure.

While fans wait with anticipation to hear any news about the return of Dragon Ball Super’s anime, the manga marches on with a tough battle against the ancient wizard Moro. Moro is a unique villain in the fact that he has the ability to absorb energy from not only opponents in his path but entire planets that he deems “worthy” of his powers.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.

