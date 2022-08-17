Dragon Ball x Fortnite Is Helping Gamers Make Anime's Wildest Crossovers
The unthinkable has happened, with the worlds of Dragon Ball Super and Fortnite colliding. With the popular battle royale video game already having countless characters from across the realms of pop culture and anime, players are taking the opportunity to create some of the wildest crossovers using the skins that are available to them. Here are just a few of the biggest crossovers that have arisen thanks to the inclusion of Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma into the world of Fortnite.
Fortnite officially began the crossover with Dragon Ball Super earlier this week, allowing players to fire off Kamehamehas while also participating in a number of quests that will net fans a number of goodies that arrive from the Shonen series that spawned from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama:
Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island!— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 16, 2022
Complete quests in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, use the Kamehameha ability, quickly move around the Island with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) mobility item, and much more.
All info: https://t.co/zNWvrzK4I0 pic.twitter.com/CYW8laKjbZ
This crossover comes at a great time for the anime franchise, as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is only a few days from hitting theaters in North America.
What has been your favorite Fortnite crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime crossovers.
Venom V Darth Vader - Kamehameha Included
prevnext
Darth Vader is no match for Venom with the Kamehameha pic.twitter.com/bUDmrvFl35— Shadow (@TheAgentShadow) August 16, 2022
Friendly Neighborhood Goku
prevnext
bro how the actual fuck is fortnite real LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/qLclyaKFva— CORN͏ ✧* (@222corn) August 16, 2022
The Prince Of All Kamehamehas
prevnext
I sniped someone with a Kamehameha midair as Vegeta in Fortnite.
WHAT IS THIS GAME LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/O7uLmrdRcn— Ashera🧊 (@IceAshera) August 16, 2022
Are The Z-Fighters Ready?
prevnext
Dragon ball fans “no one can beat Goku” when Travis Scott and Spider-Man pull up with a stinger SMG #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/sNJGx4IYKs— Queazy (@itsqueazy) August 13, 2022
Is This Real Life?
prevnext
I'm really venom in Fortnite with Goku also in Fortnite watching dragon Ball Super pic.twitter.com/usbHNU5uUa— Dawn (@daaaawwwwn) August 16, 2022
Too Many Gokus
prevnext
Fortnite x Dragon Ball in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/mxqHhTq2tB— 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐤𝐮𝐧𝐚 ☢ (@King_Sukunaaa) August 17, 2022
Peely No!
prevnext
Peely tomorrow...— Oliver/R.A (@OliverRA15) August 15, 2022
.
.#Fortnite #FortniteArt #DragonBall pic.twitter.com/EHFpEpPEyr
Vegeta Has Never Gotten Down Like This
prev
A DANCINHA DO VEGETA, EM FORTNITE x DRAGON BALL SUPER!— Kami Sama Explorer (@kamisamaexp) August 16, 2022
GOAT! KKKKKK pic.twitter.com/diRiNfVvON