Dragon Ball x Fortnite Is Helping Gamers Make Anime's Wildest Crossovers

The unthinkable has happened, with the worlds of Dragon Ball Super and Fortnite colliding. With the popular battle royale video game already having countless characters from across the realms of pop culture and anime, players are taking the opportunity to create some of the wildest crossovers using the skins that are available to them. Here are just a few of the biggest crossovers that have arisen thanks to the inclusion of Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma into the world of Fortnite.

Fortnite officially began the crossover with Dragon Ball Super earlier this week, allowing players to fire off Kamehamehas while also participating in a number of quests that will net fans a number of goodies that arrive from the Shonen series that spawned from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama:

Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island!



Complete quests in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, use the Kamehameha ability, quickly move around the Island with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) mobility item, and much more.



This crossover comes at a great time for the anime franchise, as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is only a few days from hitting theaters in North America.

