SDCC: ‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals Exclusive Super Saiyan Broly, Yamcha Funko POPs

Well, here we go! If you will be at San Diego Comic Con this summer, you are in for a big treat. The convention will go live this July in California, and it will have a slew of exclusive Funko POP figures on sale. So, now is the time to get your first-ever Super Saiyan Broly collectible.

No, really – the villain is coming, and he’s definitely over 9000.

Over on Funko’s website, the big announcement just went live. Super Saiyan Broly will get his own Funko POP that shows off his glorious abs and yellow hair. A golden Vegeta POP will also be sold at the event, and Yamcha will get a shout out too. The special figure will feature the Saiyan lying down like he was just laid out by a Saibaman, so you know you will want one.

