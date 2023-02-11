Dragon Ball Data Reveals Gohan's Favorite Meal Is Doable IRL

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero gave Gohan another chance at the spotlight, with the eldest son of Goku having the opportunity to achieve a new level of power via his Beast Form in his fight against the Red Ribbon Army and its ultimate creation, Cell Max. While we haven't seen Gohan appear in the manga since this major transformation, the hybrid Saiyan has remained one of the most popular characters spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama. Now, experts have assembled to state that Gohan's favorite food has some surprising "in real life" stats.

If you're unfamiliar with Gohan's "favorite food", it can be seen thanks to his earliest adventures in Dragon Ball Z where he was dropped into the wilderness by Piccolo in an effort to toughen him up to fight against the approaching Saiyans, Vegeta and Nappa. Learning to hack it in the wild, Goku's son begins finding food wherever he can, with one of his most delicious meals arriving thanks to cutting the tail of a rampaging Tyrannosaurus Rex and using an energy blast to cook it up for a much-deserved meal. Now, according to a professor at Fukui Prefectural University's Paleontology Research Center, Soki Hattori, this meal isn't too far-fetched in the grand scheme of things.

Dinosaur Meat: Yay Or Nay?

When asked about whether Dinosaur meat would make for a tasty meal, the professor didn't hold anything back when it came to confirming that not only would the meat be edible, but it would also most likely be delicious:

"Dinosaur meat would not only be edible, but I'd also go so far as to bet it would taste great too. I suspect that it would be slightly oily and juicy, making it similar to the king of chicken or alligator meat that humans consume today. That being said, eating raw meat from wild animals is a bit dangerous. The fact that Gohan thought to cook it first really shows that he is intelligent for his young age. As for me personally, I like something with a bit of a salty taste, so I'd like to try dinosaur meat that's been seasoned with salt and pepper."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Hattori then humorously expanded on his quote, stating that the dinosaur Gohan took a slab from might not be the tastiest prehistoric creature he could have found:

"I'd say that an herbivore would probably be more inviting to the palate as opposed to this dinosaur, which appears to be a carnivore. The taste of the meat changes depending on what the animal eats, so I'd say there are probably more delicious varieties of dinosaurs to choose from."

Via Official Dragon Ball Website