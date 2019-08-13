Dragon Ball Puts Exclusive Great Ape Goku Funko Pop On Sale Today

If you are in the market for even more Dragon Ball merch, then one company is here to answer your call. Funko has ushered in dozens of vinyl figures based on the anime, and a new one is about to join the collection. Later today, Entertainment Earth will debut its new Dragon Ball figure, and it is all about Goku’s hairiest transformation.

The Entertainment Earth exclusive figure of Great Ape Goku will be available to pre-order right here starting today, August 13. This collectible is a full 6″ tall, and it features some impressive detailing for a Funko. With its eyes colored bright red, Great Ape Goku has some sharp teeth and a snarl to match. The rest of its body is rather muscular with tufts of hair popping up all over the place. Grab one before they sell out!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sadly, this Funko is not a flocked one, but Goku would be okay with the choice. The hero is not one to worry about his looks so long as he’s still the strongest fighter around.

If you this version of the Great Ape does not impress you, there is another Funko take on the character. Great Ape Vegeta has a vinyl out, and it towers at 6″ tall. Released in 2018, the NYCC exclusive Funko sales for a decent price. Most secondhand sales of the Great Ape figure go for upwards of $80 USD, so fans may want to nab Great Ape Goku before its price doubles or worse! There is no word yet on when the figure will finally be shipped out to fans, but the wait will be worth it for Goku’s biggest followers!

So, will you be picking up this Dragon Ball figure when it goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.