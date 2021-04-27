Dragon Ball: Actor O'Shea Jackson Honors Goku in Proud New Post

✖

Dragon Ball Z recently celebrated its amazing thirty-second anniversary since the sequel series first premiered on televisions across the world, introducing the world of Saiyans and aliens to Akira Toriyama's franchise, and actor O'Shea Jackson recently took to social media to directly thank the Shonen creator for his contribution to the medium. O'Shea Jackson has several different big movies under his resume, including the likes of Straight Outta Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Den of Thieves, and Just Mercy to name a few, proving that the influence of Dragon Ball Z finds its way to some big places.

Dragon Ball Z first premiered on the small screen in 1989, re-introducing us to the young warrior Goku who had started a family with his wife Chi-Chi. The first episode changed things up from the decidedly Earth-based adventures by introducing the concept of the Saiyan race, as well as having Son fight against his nefarious brother, Raditz, teaming up with Piccolo for the first time to do so. Dragon Ball Z as an anime ran for years before coming to an end following the conclusion of the Majin Buu Saga, but fans were happy to see that the franchise would continue on decades later with the third series in the franchise of Dragon Ball Super.

O'Shea Jackson took to his Official Twitter Account to express his gratitude to Akira Toriyama for introducing the world of anime to Goku, Super Saiyans, Vegeta, and a handful of villains that have become some of the most popular within the medium:

Thank You Akira Toriyama. You changed my life from afar and Goku has made me a better person. Goku taught me to smile even in the worst of times, and no matter what I accomplish, I can be better. I can be more. https://t.co/Prc2S9YfU9 — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) April 26, 2021

Currently, Dragon Ball Super's anime has been on hiatus following the end of the Tournament of Power Arc, though the manga has continued to tell the story of Goku and his friends throughout the stories of the Moro Arc and the recent Granolah The Survivor Arc. Though there's been no news about the television series making its grand return, Shonen fans are dying to see when Goku and company will hit the airwaves once again.

