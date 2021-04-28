Dragon Ball Heroes Teases Next Episode with Latest Title

✖

Dragon Ball may not be focused on anime pursuits these days, but that does not mean the franchise has left the medium in the dust. While Dragon Ball Super is busy working on its new manga arc, the series overall is carrying on plans for its web series. And thank to a new update, fans know what to expect from the next episode of Dragon Ball Heroes.

The update went live recently when the PR anime dropped its new episode title. The third episode of the 'Space-Time War' arc will be all about Vegeta. And if you need more proof of that, you only need to check out the title. They aren't calling the release "The Pride of the Warrior Race! Vegeta's Awakening!" for nothing.

#SDBH BM PR Anime 'A New Space-Time War' arc Episode 3 is titled: "The Pride of the Warrior Race! Vegeta's Awakening!!" Summary: Not available.

As you might imagine, this episode title has gotten the Dragon Ball fandom all riled up. The so-called awakening coming for Vegeta might not be considered canon in the strictest sense, but it is still fun to watch. This upcoming episode is expected to drop this May, so fans will want to stay updated on the PR anime as it nears an exact release date.

If you are fine with spoilers, well - Dragon Ball Heroes already let the cat out of the bag. The show put out a short synopsis for this next episode, and it included a picture of Vegeta's new form. The power-up seems to bounce off Super Saiyan Blue, so it isn't entirely original. However, it is still something unlike any we've seen before. And to make things even better, the synopsis for Dragon Ball Heroes hints the form comes from a corrupted power source.

For those not caught up with this web series, Dragon Ball Heroes began its anime run a couple of years back. The series has never been formally put out in English, but fans have turned over the mini-episodes on their own. You can find the show in its entirety through YouTube, so you can get caught up as soon as you'd like.

Do you have any interest in checking out Vegeta's new form? Or do you find this web series to be a bore? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.