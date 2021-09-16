Dragon Ball Wraps Goku Black’s Super Saiyan 3 Storyline

https://youtu.be/pA8jXv1Eisc

Super Dragon Ball Heroes doesn’t just create new characters in this spin-off series, but it also has brought back villains from the earlier days of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, with Goku Black being the biggest opponent for Goku and Vegeta at the moment. With the twisted doppelganger revealing his new transformation of Super Saiyan 3 Rose in the earlier episodes of the Space-Time War, it seems that this battle between Saiyans has come to a close with Goku and Vegeta deciding to once again fuse into the being known as Gogeta.

With Goku and Vegeta finding themselves trapped in a new universe created by the mad scientist Fuu, the Saiyan Z Fighters not only have been battling against the likes of Goku Black, but several returning villains from the past of the Shonen series. In this latest episode of Heroes, we witness the spin-off throwing everything and the kitchen sink into the mix with the likes of Freeza, Cooler, Cumber, and even Omega Shenron of Dragon Ball GT fame making an appearance. Despite this mish-mash of villains, Goku Black still reigned supreme in terms of overall power, forcing Goku and Vegeta to quickly pull off the fusion dance in order to fight the doppelganger as Gogeta.

When Goku Black returned in Heroes, he was attempting to pull off his “Goku Elimination Plan,” which saw him eliminating Sons from different realities in an attempt to master his own body, allowing him to reach this new Super Saiyan 3 level. Though the twisted form of Zamasu lost the power of the Time Mask, he was still able to heal his wounds thanks to absorbing the power of the new universe, but ultimately was defeated by the insane strength of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta.

With Gogeta delivering a devastating blow to Goku Black, it’s unclear if the villainous doppelganger was able to survive this encounter or if he will return at a future time. With Super Saiyan 3 Rose already explored, perhaps the antagonist will return with a Super Saiyan 4 twist on the insanely powerful transformation.

What did you think of the finale of Goku Black's battle against Gogeta? What other villains from Dragon Ball's past do you want to see make a big comeback?