New Dragon Ball Heroes Features The Devastating Return of Broly

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has begun a brand new arc during the spin-off anime via the "Space-Time War Arc", and with Goku and Hearts having to team up in order to battle the sibling tag team of Freeza and Cooler, things got much hairier during the latest episode as the original Broly made his grand return. With the current arc seeing Fuu creating a brand new universe using the power of the Universe Tree, the saga is promising to bring back several heroes and villains from the past of the Shonen franchise that Akira Toriyama brought to life.

The last time we saw Broly in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, he had shocked audiences by showing off his brand new transformation in Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4, which put him onto a similar power level as not one, but two Vegitos. In battling Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, Broly was dragged into Fuu's new universe and was absent as Goku teamed up with hearts to take on the alien sons of King Cold. In this latest episode, Broly made his grand return, easily dispatching the enemies around him but then finding a new opponent in the mysterious "man in black" that was able to more than keep up with the Legendary Super Saiyan.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

As fans of Dragon Ball know, a new version of Broly was introduced via the latest feature-length film in the Dragon Ball Super series, as fans witnessed the return of this villain that could now easily take on Goku and Vegeta with their god-like energy levels. Luckily for the Z Fighters, this version of the Legendary Super Saiyan was far less evil than his predecessor, as Broly was essentially pointed at Goku and Vegeta by Freeza and his father. With the current Broly still alive and well on the alien planet he calls home, fans are waiting to see if the former villain will make his grand return in the main series.

While there are many heroes and villains that are being brought back for the Space-Time War, it will definitely be interesting to see if we see a brawl take place between the old Broly and the new incarnation.

What did you think of Broly's big return? Which character are you most looking forward to seeing come back? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.