Dragon Ball Heroes Drops New Character Bios for Space Time War Arc

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has started its new arc, "The Space-Time War", with a bang by pitting Goku against the combined force of Freeza and his sibling Cooler, and the spin-off series has revealed a number of character bios that give fans a leg up when it comes to knowing the biggest players of this new saga. With the first episode introducing a brand new universe that was created by the nefarious scientist known as Fuu, it's clear that the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol are going to have quite a few challenges on the horizon.

One of the biggest draws of the Space-Time War is the return of many heroes and villains from the Z Fighters' past, with the likes of Cell, Gohan, Bojack, Turles, and more making their presence known in the saga. One of the strengths of the spin-off is its ability to give audiences some serious fan service in bringing back characters that would otherwise never return to the main story of the franchise in Dragon Ball Super. With the anime introducing two new "Masked Saiyans", fans are predicting that it won't be long before their identities are revealed to be Goku Black and Bardock, the father of Goku.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared these new character bios that were shared by Super Dragon Ball Heroes, walking fans through the current status of characters like Goku, Vegeta, Broly, Hearts, Freeza, Cooler, and the Masked Saiyans who will have significant roles to play:

Dragon Ball Heroes as a franchise first began in conjunction with the Arcade Game that allows players to integrate cards into their games, while also opening up the universe of Dragon Ball in brand new ways. The Dark Demon Dimension is one of the biggest threats to the universe in this spin-off series, which uses the power of the Dark Dragon Balls to boost the strength of older villains while also exploring brand new timelines. Though Heroes definitely has its problems, fans are thrilled to see the return of elements such as Super Saiyan 4 and the original Broly to name a few.

