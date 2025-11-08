Dragon Ball Imagines the Perfect Saiyan Fusion in Epic Viral Animation: Watch

Dragon Ball’s fusions are one of the coolest ideas in the entire franchise, and now one epic fan animation has imagined a new fusion that has already gone viral with fans for how it’s all paid off. Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise has introduced all kinds of transformations and powers ever since it kicked off its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine 40 long years ago, and they seemingly get more explosive with each debut. This is especially true for all of the cool fusions we’ve seen over the years that result in the birth of an entirely new warrior.

Through the various fusion techniques like with the Fusion Dance, Potara Earrings and more, we’ve gotten to see all kinds of fun fusion warriors making their debut too as Goku has fused with Vegeta in different ways or Trunks and Goten finding a way to unite. But we’ve never gotten to see what it would look like if Goku and Gohan fused together. That’s now come to an end as artist LederleJR has gone viral with fans by sharing an epic Goku and Gohan fusion with an awesome animation shared on YouTube. Check it out in action below.

What Would Happen If Goku Fused With Gohan?

Play video

Though it has been briefly teased as a possibility in Dragon Ball Super, we’ve never seen Goku and Gohan fusing together. The two of them have never been even in terms of power at the same time. Because while Goku always saw that potential to be strong within Gohan, and Gohan would later explode with that full potential, Goku has never really been around to truly see the fruit of that labor. Gohan’s usually been one step behind his father even when he was at the peak of his power overall.

Even when Gohan reached his highest level of power with Gohan Beast, we haven’t really gotten to see much of what the also godly Ultra Instinct Goku thought of his son’s new abilities outside of a quick sparring match in the manga. But if the two of them were able to combine their abilities, and like LederleJR suggests it happened during the Majin Buu arc, then the two would result in a powerful warrior combination. Though admittedly, the new fighter wouldn’t be too much of a visual difference given that’s a father and son combination.

Would This Fusion Change Things?

If you keep following down that path and imagined that Goku and Gohan fused instead of Goku and Vegeta during the events of the Majin Buu arc, it’s certainly an interesting position to move from it all from there. Because while Vegito was certainly a strong fusion that quickly defeated Super Buu (who had since been boosted by Gohan by that point), it’s certainly interesting to imagine how strong Goku and Gohan could have been. The resulting “Gokan” or “Gohu” likely would have been at that same level, but maybe would have had an additional boost with Gohan’s Mystic Form power.

It would have thematically had more resonance, however, as Gohan notably walked away from fighting after the fight with Cell. The Majin Buu arc saw him trying to get back to his highest level of power, and a fusion with his father would have been a cool way to bring Gohan back to that spotlight that fans had expected him to have by the end of the series. It seemed like he would have been the star by the time Cell was defeated, but fans know that’s not how it all worked out all these years later.

