‘Dragon Ball’s Newest Saiyan Gets First Collectible Figure

Dragon Ball Legends has been burning up the mobile devices of every Dragon Ball fan, and fans have been especially fond of the new addition to the franchise with its newest Saiyan, Shallot.

With his cool armored design mixed with mysterious past and lost memory, Shallot has made such an impression that he’s already going to be immortalized with a new collectible figure from Banpresto.

[US + CANADA ONLY] The new Shallot statue is available for preorder on Tokyo Otaku Mode along with a bunch of other new statues in the new “Legend Battle” series by Banpresto coming in early 2019! https://t.co/4BtqAQwhN2 pic.twitter.com/YuWPa47oko — Harry Price (@ssjGreatestApe) June 20, 2018

Tokyo Otaku Mode is currently taking pre-orders for Banpresto’s Shallot figure and describes the figure as such:

“Shallot is always prepared to flex his superior battle skills! This figurine is of the mysterious protagonist from the mobile game Dragon Ball Legends. A new addition to Banpresto’s Legend Battle Figure series, Shallot is wearing his signature outdated armor and a mean expression as he readies himself to throw a punch. This Saiyan also comes with an optional hand that’ll allow him to wield an energy blast instead!”

If you’re interested, the figure will run you $39.99 USD and will release sometime in 2019. You can check out the listing as well as follow up on the Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, and Ultra Instinct Goku figures in the line-up at the link here.

Dragon Ball Legends is currently available for download on iOS and Android devices. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.