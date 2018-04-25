‘Dragon Ball’ Drops Details About Its Newest Saiyans

Dragon Ball has collected a whole bunch of Saiyans over the years. Son Goku and Vegeta kicked off the race’s power-hungry reputation, and more than a dozen Saiyans have been introduced since. Now, two new characters are joining the series’ line-up, and details were just dropped for the fighters.

If you didn’t know, Dragon Ball is about to welcome a brand-new game. Shueisha is backing a mobile game for the series called Dragon Ball Legends, and creator Akira Toriyama provided original character designs for its new Saiyans. Shallot will be one of the newbies, but the other unnamed fighter looks a bit suspect.

Recently, Dragon Ball Legends updated its character pages to share its new trio’s bios. You can read up on them below:

Shallot: The hero of the story. A Saiyan from the distant past flung into the present day. He has lost all memories apart from his own name.

Zahha: A mysterious man in a hood wreaking havoc across the lands. He seems to resemble Shallot.

Hooded Man: A magic swordsman who was sent here by the space-time confusion. Despite his icy demeanor, he steps in to aid our hero.

Of course, Shallot and the Hooded Man are the two fans are paying attention to. Shallot has already confirmed his Saiyan roots as the man comes for a bygone era and brought to the present for the Tournament of Time. However, Shallot will not come alone; The Hooded Man bears an insane resemblance to the Saiyan, and fans are wondering if the rumored villain may Shallot’s twin. So far, few details about the Hooded Man have been released, so there is no telling exactly how he’s connected to Shallot and the Saiyans at this point.

Dragon Ball Legends is currently being prepped for a release on iOS and Android devices sometime this Summer. More information about the game, and this new Saiyan will hopefully be revealed within the coming weeks.

