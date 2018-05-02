Is ‘Dragon Ball’ About to Introduce Its First Saiyan Twins?

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming Dragon Ball Legends mobile game – especially the new characters being designed by series creator Akira Toriyama. The game’s new Saiyan protagonist, Shallot, has been a big point of intrigue for fans – and now there’s an even more exciting aspect of the character being revealed! According to insider info and some early promotional images, Shallot may be revealed as just one half of Dragon Ball‘s first set of Saiyan twins!

There’s been a lot of (wild) speculation, but (per his info) Hooded Man & Shallot are siblings. Asked for more info. Specifically about Hooded Man’s name and any further details on Zahha (even just to confirm what other sources have said), but was basically told to shut up. lol — TDC @ KamehaCon (@DBReduxTDC) April 26, 2018



Right now, there’s rumor that the “Hooded Man” seen standing back-to-back with Shallot in the Dragon Ball Legends trailer will be named Giblet, and that he will indeed be Shallot’s twin brother!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The theory gets a certain boost after scrutinizing some of the available art of both Shallot and this Hooded figure. Some early Japanese promos for Dragon Ball Legends have given us a better look at mystery man in the hood – and he definitely looks like he could be an identical twin for Shallot!

Of course this is Dragon Ball we’re talking about, so clones, android copies, alternate-timeline or past/future versions of the same character are all on the table, as well. Recent Dragon Ball Legends character details have also blown those doors wide open. However a lot of those twists have already been done in Dragon Ball lore – meanwhile, the simple idea of Saiyan twins definitely would be a novelty – one worth the imagination of Akira Toriyama himself.

Recent gameplay footage of Shallot has shown the Saiyan warrior from the past to be a formidable combatant, and it’s expected that Hooded Man will be equally impressive on the battlefield. The full extent of both characters’ powers has yet to be revealed – but it will be mighty interesting if they’re twins. How that sibling connection affects their power-up potential and tag-team fight techniques would be something Dragon Ball fans would definitely want to see!

Dragon Ball Legends is expected to be released sometime this summer. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.