This Epic Dragon Ball Mosaic Contains Over 9000 LEGO Bricks

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its fanbase knows no limits. Whether new or old, fans will do whatever they can to represent their favorite characters, and that includes epic LEGO builds. One netizen proved as much recently with a special build, and it just so happens to include over 9000 pieces.

The project was shared online by its creator over on Reddit as you can see below. It turns out the user BambooBricks spent months working on the tribute. According to them, the custom Dragon Ball Z mosaic took two weeks to design using digital software. And when it came to making the art, it took three months of off-on effort.

As you can see, the art features Shenron running across several base plates while the heroes of Dragon Ball face off with their foes. Goku and Vegeta are seen going head to head in the first tile while the second pits Goku against Frieza. Cell and Gohan make an appearance as well before Super Saiyan 3 Goku takes on Buu. So if you were looking for Future Trunks or Gotenks in this mosaic, maybe it can be added in?

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: How Many Ultra Instinct Forms Does Goku Have? | Fortnite Leaks Hint at New Dragon Ball Skin

Clearly, this kind of project is done from passion, and Dragon Ball fans have that in spades. Now, the only thing missing is more mosaics that complete Goku's tale. After all, he had tons of adventures before Dragon Ball Z came around with its villains. And of course, there were Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super after!

What do you make of this fan's epic tribute to Dragon Ball? Is it about time LEGO licensed some anime kits? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.