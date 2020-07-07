Dragon Ball Cosplay Imagines Future Trunks' Stunning Live-Action Debut

✖

Future Trunks is probably one of the major characters fans would want in a live-action Dragon Ball film, and one cosplay offers a stunning example as to why this fan favorite needs to show up in any future movie or television project. Following his explosive Super Saiyan debut during Dragon Ball Z's Android arc, Future Trunks has been one of the most popular characters in the franchise overall. Even when the story moved on without him, Future Trunks has been popping up in not only Dragon Ball Super but several of the franchise's non-canon side projects like Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

But while Future Trunks' initial debut look is probably the more iconic among fans of the franchise, the often overlooked Saiyan armor makeover for the character would make for a great live-action debut. Not only did his hair grow longer as a result of his sting within the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, but Trunks was just perfect within Saiyan armor like his father Vegeta.

Artist @naythero (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) imagined what it might look like if this trained up version of Future Trunks made an appearance in a future live-action take on Dragon Ball, and it's so explosive that any future live-action project would be foolish not to capitalize on such a cool looking idea. Especially with its more upgraded take on the Saiyan armor. You can check out the awesome cosplay below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nayt (@naythero) on Jul 3, 2020 at 1:27am PDT

Following the release of Dragon Ball Evolution there's been a distinct push away from any live-action adaptation of the franchise, but Future Trunks would be a great story to start off with! Remember that slick History of Trunks special? Just take that closed off story and start a whole new franchise surrounding Future Trunks! It's what the non-canon spin-offs have done, so why can't a live-action film or TV series do the same? What do you think?

Would you want to see Future Trunks in a live-action Dragon Ball project someday? Which characters would you want to see coming along with Future Trunks? What kind of fights would you want to see this kind of Future Trunks get into? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

