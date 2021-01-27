Toei's New Fiscal Report Puts Dragon Ball Down Year Over Year

✖

Toei has a slew of major properties under its belt, and few of them are as big as Dragon Ball. The series has been around for decades now and continues to draw in new fans by the day. Of course, Toei loves the attention because it translates to profit, but a new report does show the IP is down year over year.

The update comes straight from Toei as the company put out its Q3 report for 2021 just recently. It was there fans got a look at how much money Dragon Ball is raking in, and it is nothing to sneeze at. After all, the franchise is still number one at Toei when it comes to licensing, but it is down year over year. Dragon Ball has made 13 billion yen during this fiscal year so far compared to the 14.8 billion yen it was at the previous year.

According to this report, Dragon Ball is still number one with domestic licensing. The series nearly doubled the profit of One Piece in this area while Pretty Cure and Sailor Moon came in third and fourth place. As for overseas licensing, Dragon Ball reigned supreme by large with 5.8 billion yen compared to One Piece at 1.7 billion yen. Slam Dunk and Saint Seiya followed the two heavy hitters.

One Piece did top Dragon Ball in one regard. Goku came in second in overseas film licensing. Dragon Ball dropped under Luffy as One Piece nudged Dragon Ball by a few million yen.

Even after years of being off-air, Dragon Ball Super is still banking money for Toei Animation, so it is no surprise the series is still MIA. There is very little rush to push forward a new series when money is flowing plentifully from its latest run. And when that well is tapped, well - Toei can always give the thumbs up to a new Dragon Ball anime.

