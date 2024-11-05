Dragon Ball Dubbed Toei’s Top-Earner in New Fiscal Report

Dragon Ball is a series that needs no introduction. Over the last 40 years, the IP has become an undeniable force in the entertainment sphere. From its anime to its manga and video games, Son Goku is an icon to say the least. All of that clout has translated to cash for companies like Toei Animation, and a new fiscal report reveals Dragon Ball is back at the top with its profits.

The update comes from Toei Animation itself as a new fiscal report surfaced. It was there fans learned which IPs at Toei are earning the most in the 2025 fiscal term. During its first six months, Dragon Ball is on top, and its earnings are only going to grow thanks to the debut of Dragon Ball Daima.

Dragon Ball Is the Top-Earning IP Under Toei Animation

As you can see here, the fiscal data speaks for itself. During Q2 of 2025, Dragon Ball managed to swing a win across Toei Animation’s biggest sections. The IP beat out One Piece in domestic licensing and overseas licensing. When added up, Dragon Ball brought in $12.7 billion yen to Toei Animation during Q2, and this report wrapped well before Dragon Ball Daima went live.

The rest of this Toei Animation report spotlights the company’s other big earners. One Piece is high on the list as its Q2 earnings top 11 billion yen; The IP even managed to usurp Dragon Ball in overseas film revenue. So while Goku may have beaten the Straw Hat crew in this report, Luffy’s team did not go down without a fight.

For the other Toei titles, Digimon brought in nearly 850 million yen, and IPs like Sailor Moon and Slam Dunk made good money. Now, all eyes are on the current fiscal quarter. Toei has a big release under thumb for Q3, and fans expect it will send revenue soaring for Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball Daima Is Set to Increase Toei’s Revenue in Q3

Of course, we have Dragon Ball Daima to thank for that confidence. The anime series went live in October 2024, and it did so with a bang. After making an early debut in Japan, Dragon Ball Daima hit television shortly after Dandadan launched, and it made the Fall 2024 cour all the more competitive.

Dragon Ball Daima has already won over the hearts of fans, and its ratings reflect that success. On Max, Dragon Ball has not left the Top 10 for any region it airs in, and Netflix has had similar success with the anime. From top-tier ratings in Japan to its streaming success stateside, Son Goku is back in a big way. Its premiere came at the start of Q3 2025, so Toei Animation should expect a big jump in profits for its next fiscal report.

Let’s be honest, okay? Nothing in anime draws eyes like Dragon Ball. A brand-new anime doesn’t happen every day, and the hype around Son Goku’s return is impossible to ignore. Toei Animation has its hands full with the Saiyan, and Dragon Ball Daima is not going anywhere any time soon.

If you have not checked out Dragon Ball Daima, the anime is easy to find online. Both Netflix and Crunchyroll are streaming the hit series. The show’s Japanese dub is available at this moment, but it won’t be long before Dragon Ball Daima unleashes its English dub. The anime’s first dubbed episodes will launch in theaters November 10th, and Dragon Ball Daima will then bring its English dub to streaming from there.

What do you make of this latest Toei Animation update? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

